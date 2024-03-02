Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,546.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
