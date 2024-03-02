Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,453,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,735,217 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 80,320 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

