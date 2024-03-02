Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:PW opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.