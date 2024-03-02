Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.08.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD
Precision Drilling Trading Up 3.9 %
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of C$506.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 9.1503268 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48. In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$233,472.96. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.