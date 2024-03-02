Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.34. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

