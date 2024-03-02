Profund Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

