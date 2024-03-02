Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.42%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

