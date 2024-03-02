Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,932,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 111,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.