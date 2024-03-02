Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.59 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

