Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

