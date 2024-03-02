ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.72.

PRQR opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

