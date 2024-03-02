Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells $406,636.50 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

