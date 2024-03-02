Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Critical Analysis

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Financial Services and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.60%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $695.65 million 1.61 $128.40 million $1.71 8.67 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.60 $4.26 million $2.23 8.07

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Provident Financial Services pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 18.46% 7.88% 0.93% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 15.56% N/A N/A

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.