Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

