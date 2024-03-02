PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $111.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

