Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 229,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 325.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.55. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

