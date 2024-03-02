Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $288.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day moving average is $260.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

