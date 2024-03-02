Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.71 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Five Below Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average is $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

