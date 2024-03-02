Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,747 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 244,462 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,121,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 155,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90,324 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 30,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

