Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $4,998,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 59.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

