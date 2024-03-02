Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $8.70 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $454.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

