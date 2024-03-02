Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 15,405 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 344.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $271.98 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $274.98. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.