Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 29,669 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $404.24 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $407.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

