Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 34,543 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $321,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

