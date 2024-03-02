Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2,240.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $332.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.