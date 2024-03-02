Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 153.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,410 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

