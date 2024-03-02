Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 345,474 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,474 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $23,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

