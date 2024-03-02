Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $6.10 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $157.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

