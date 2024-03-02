Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $289.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $6,926,004 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

