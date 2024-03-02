Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 528,635 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in JD.com by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

