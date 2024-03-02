QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

