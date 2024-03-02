Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,338 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $126.73 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

