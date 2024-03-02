Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,918 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.