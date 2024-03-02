Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409,727 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Rollins worth $23,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Rollins by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

