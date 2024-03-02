Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $21.11 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $113.48 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

