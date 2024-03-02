Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $17.72 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EFX opened at $270.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

