Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 681,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,312,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $43.54 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

