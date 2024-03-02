Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 107,581 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2,786.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,581 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.38% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,337,000 after purchasing an additional 168,733 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,648,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $183.54 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

View Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.