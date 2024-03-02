Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 143,791 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 143,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

