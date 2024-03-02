Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.28% of Chewy worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $254,221,095. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 901.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

