Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 78,416 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,416 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $22,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $56,540,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $72.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

