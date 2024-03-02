Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,959 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Qudian were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QD. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QD opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $543.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

