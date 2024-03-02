Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RRC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

