Raymond James Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.27.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$48.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$54.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

