REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.75.
REA Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.
About REA Group
