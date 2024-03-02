ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $229.72

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $229.72 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00147064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

