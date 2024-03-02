REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.28. 291,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 700,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 21.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $941.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 405.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 47.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

