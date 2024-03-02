Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,109 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.47 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

