Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,673 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $75.40 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

