Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $13,217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.3 %

AMD stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $202.72.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

